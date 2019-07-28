Hartford Courant Obituaries
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
47 Pleasant St.
West Hartford, CT
Helen Dropick


1918 - 2019
Helen Dropick Obituary
Helen (Csenge) Dropick, 100, loving wife of the late Michael F. Dropick, died July 21, 2019, at Msgr. Bojnowski Manor, New Britain. Her family will receive relatives and friends at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT, on Monday, July 29, from 9-9:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a. m. at St. Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Helen's memory may be sent to St. Francis Foundation, 95 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105, Attn: Lynn; or to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Chambery, 27 Park Rd., West Hartford, CT 06119.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019
