Helen Lucille (Petriglia) Ehlers, 80, wife of the late Raymond C. Ehlers, Jr., passed away on November 24, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. Born in Rutland, Vermont on February 4, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Vito and Fern Petriglia. Helen lived in Haddam since 1961 and worked for the Town of Haddam for ten years and for Regional School District 17 for twenty years. She was a member of First Congregational Church of Haddam and was active in the Republican Town Committee for many years. Helen is survived by her son, Brian R. Ehlers and wife Linda of Superior, Colorado. Along with her parents and husband, Helen was predeceased by two sisters, Frances Baisselait and Linda Malone. A private graveside service will be held in Tylerville Cemetery in Haddam. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to First Congregational Church of Haddam, 905 Saybrook Road, Haddam, CT 06438. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 30, 2020.
