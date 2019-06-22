Helen F. (Millette) Paquette, 88, of Glastonbury, wife of the late Raymond G. Paquette took the hand of Jesus and peacefully entered into eternal life on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Helen was born July 5, 1930 in Hartford daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria (Michal) Millette, she had lived in Glastonbury for the past 60 years. Helen was an active and long time member of St. Paul Church in Glastonbury. Until recently Helen enjoyed swimming laps early in the morning, walking the beach and cheering on the Huskies. She loved to help people in need when no one was watching. She will be deeply missed by her son Bryan. Helen also leaves 2 brothers Richard Millette and his wife Florence of Manchester, Michael Millette of Hartford, 2 sisters Theresa Moran of Enfield, Frances Harmon of Manchester and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 24 at 10am in the Community of Ss. Isodore and Maria at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Sunday June 23 from 3-5pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Community of Ss. Isodore and Maria. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary