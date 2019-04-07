Home

Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home
Helen F. Picard

Helen F. Picard Obituary
Helen F. (Stanowski) Picard, 86, beloved wife of Joseph W.C. Picard, of South Windsor, passed away on April 1, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She is also survived by her children: Daniel Stanowski of Meriden, Arline Couture (Jean-Guy) of Manchester, Theresa Meyer (Andreas) of East Hampton, David Picard of East Hartford, Nancy Byk (Andrew) of Middlebury, one brother, Zigmund Stanowski (Barbara) of Berlin, as well as extended family and was also predeceased by a son, Paul Picard, 3 brothers: Francis, Robert and Raymond Stanowski, 3 sisters: Irene Frost, Jaqueline Ciezynski and Adele Aroyo.A time of visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-8PM at Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave, East Hartford. Funeral services will begin Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00am at Truth Baptist Church, 60 Burnham St., burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery, both in South Windsor. For online messages or view complete obituary, please visit callahanfuneral.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
