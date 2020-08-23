Born on January 6, 1920 in Hartford, daughter of the late Wilbur Warren and Amelia (Pike) Bennett, Helen died peacefully on August 8, 2020. She was a descendant of parents that immigrated to the United States in the early 1900's on a whaling ship from Newfoundland. Helen was married to her loving husband, Pasquale Scelza, for 67 years before his passing in 2006. Helen retired from Aetna Insurance Company in Hartford, CT. Helen is survived by her two sons Patrick, of Newington, David and his wife, Marie, of Stroudsburg, PA. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her granddaughter Anne Marie "Billie" Scelza in 2017. Helen is also survived by brother and sister-in-laws, Gerald and Maria Scelza of Avon, Frank Scelza of East Hartford, Rita Scelza, of Wethersfield, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by all. She was an angelic lady. Helen's 100th birthday was joyously celebrated by her family in January. A special thank you to Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill for the tender-loving care Helen was given during the last years of her glorious life. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, all services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date that has yet to be determined. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the final arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
