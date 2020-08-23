1/1
Helen F. Scelza
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on January 6, 1920 in Hartford, daughter of the late Wilbur Warren and Amelia (Pike) Bennett, Helen died peacefully on August 8, 2020. She was a descendant of parents that immigrated to the United States in the early 1900's on a whaling ship from Newfoundland. Helen was married to her loving husband, Pasquale Scelza, for 67 years before his passing in 2006. Helen retired from Aetna Insurance Company in Hartford, CT. Helen is survived by her two sons Patrick, of Newington, David and his wife, Marie, of Stroudsburg, PA. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her granddaughter Anne Marie "Billie" Scelza in 2017. Helen is also survived by brother and sister-in-laws, Gerald and Maria Scelza of Avon, Frank Scelza of East Hartford, Rita Scelza, of Wethersfield, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed by all. She was an angelic lady. Helen's 100th birthday was joyously celebrated by her family in January. A special thank you to Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill for the tender-loving care Helen was given during the last years of her glorious life. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, all services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date that has yet to be determined. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the final arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved