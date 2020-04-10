Home

Helen Fiano


1925 - 2020
Helen Fiano Obituary
Helen (Gawlak) Fiano of Bolton, widow of Rocco Fiano, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born in Willimantic, CT on April 16, 1925, daughter of Mary (Zaklukiewicz) and Anthony Gawlak. On May 2, 1953 married the love of her life, Rocco, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage until his passing in 2017. Helen retired in 1974 from the University of CT where she worked in the Food Services Department. She and Rocco enjoyed their cottage in Westerly, RI for many years. Helen is survived by her sisters Jean (Gawlak) Strede and Wanda (Gawlak) Connor; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband Rocco, her brothers and their wives William and Gloria Gawlak, Edward and Shirley Gawlak, their son Steven Gawlak and her brothers-in-law William Strede and Arthur Connor. Services will be private. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020
