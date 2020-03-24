|
Helen VanDerMaelen Raudat, 92, of Killingworth, wife of the late Robert Raudat, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Helen was born in East Haven, daughter of the late Benjamin and Katherine (Cooke) VanDerMaelen. Helen and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in Killingworth. She was an active volunteer with the $-H and IYFE Student Exchange. Helen was an avid cook and loved sharing her meals with her family. Helen is survived by two daughters, Kathy Bohndorf (Dale) of Sherburne, New York and Pamela Raudat of Killingworth, and three grandchildren, Amy Marie V (Jason Knapp), Dale Robert Bohndorf (Judy), David Charles Bohndorf (Jessica), also five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Alyce Erickosn. Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Killingworth Ambulance or Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 749, Killingworth, CT 06419. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020