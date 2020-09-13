1/2
Helen Geiger
Helen (Bylek) Geiger of Newington, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born to the late Stella (Sowa) and Joseph Bylek. Helen will be remembered for devoting her life to the service of her family and to her country. Helen proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Being a proud Veteran, Helen was a member of the Unit 42 CT Yankees Waves National group and enjoyed attending military reunions, seminars and dedications throughout the country, inspiring those who saw her in uniform. Returning to civilian life, she made hairdressing her primary career and was the sole proprietor of Helen's Beauty Salon. Helen kept up with cutting-edge hairdressing trends through continuing education classes at the University of Connecticut every summer. Helen loved to travel and spent the winters in Puerto Rico and the summers in Vermont with her family. In her leisure time, some of her favorite things to do were cooking, ceramics, sewing and crocheting. Helen is survived by her sons: George J. Geiger, Jr., Jeffrey A. Geiger and their spouses, Susan Geiger and Ivette Geiger; her four grandchildren: Marianne Geiger, Jeffrey G. Geiger, Monica A. Geiger, and Christopher A. Geiger and one great-grandchild, Stella and her sisters: Nancy Kowaleski and Eva Reynolds. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband, George, Sr., and her siblings: Barbara Nowik and John Bylek, Sr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. She will be laid to rest with Military Honors in West Meadow Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Burial
West Meadow Cemetery
Send Flowers
September 13, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
