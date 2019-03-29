Home

Helen (Vrabec) Gendreau, 84, of Farmington, CT passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019 after a brief illness with her loving sons by her side. Born April 24, 1934, she was the youngest child of Stephen and Marie (Stibravy) Vrabec of Torrington, CT.Before becoming a homemaker, she worked as a clerk typist for Chandler Evans Inc. in West Hartford, as well as the bookkeeper for the family business. Helen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, cooking and her daily soap operas. She loved family gatherings, and especially enjoyed hosting Christmas dinner. For several years one of her favorite pastimes were trips to Ogunquit, ME where she and her husband Roy enjoyed the ocean-front view and walks along the Marginal Way.Besides her parents, Helen was pre-deceased by her husband of 61 years, Roy E, Gendreau, sister Marie Vrabec Roy and brother Edward Vrabec.Helen is survived by her two sons, Roy S. Gendreau and his wife, Donna of East Windsor, Robert E. Gendreau and his wife Mary Lou of Kensington, and 4 grandchildren who she adored, Sarah, Rachel, Stephen and Meredith Gendreau. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (March 31st) from 2:00 – 5:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday (April 1st) at 10:00 am in The Ahern Funeral Home followed by burial in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc. 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002 (www.fidelco.org). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
