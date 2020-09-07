Helen Grane Winner of Middlefield died peacefully at Anthology of Farmington onSunday, September 6, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born Helen Elizabeth on February 23, 1925, in Ozone Park, Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Arthur and Lola Grane. Her family moved to Hartford in 1927, and later Bloomfield CT where she met Harry W. Winner at Bloomfield High School. When Harry graduated high school and enlisted in the Air Force he was sent to training camp in Louisville, KY. Helen met him there and they were married on August 2, 1944, just before Harry headed overseas for WWII. When Harry returned, they moved to a little house in Middlefield, raised two sons, and enjoyed their life there for many years. Although Harry passed away 25 years ago, Helen continued to live there and enjoy visits with friends and family until recently moving to Anthology in Farmington, CT where she was well cared for. Along with her husband, Helen was predeceased by her sister, Marion Taul, and her brother, John "Jack" Grane. Helen is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, James A. Winner and Donna of Hampton, NH and William H. Winner and Joan of Unionville, CT; 3 grandchildren, Brian J. Winner of Newton, MA, Stephen D. Winner of South Berwick, ME and Kelly M. Winner of San Jose, CA; 2 great-grandsons, Edward and Daniel Winner; and nieces, Marion Kearney, Nancy Menges and nephews, Steve Taul, Paul Grane and Bobby Grane. Helen's positive attitude and jovial spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be no services at Helen's request.



