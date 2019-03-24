Helen Grocki, 99, of Farmington passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Michael S. Grocki. She was born January 2, 1920 to the late Bertha and Walter Piwnicki. Helen grew up in Avon, attending local schools, and graduating from Canton High School where she was a member of the girl's basketball team. After her marriage, she resided in Farmington and worked as a cashier at Noah Wallace School cafeteria. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church in Farmington for many years. Helen enjoyed knitting and crocheting, making beautiful sweaters, scarfs and hats for her family and charities. An avid sports fan, she followed the Boston Red Sox and supported her children's and grandchildren's multiple sports and school events. She also loved her weekly pinochle card games with friends.A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, she will be greatly missed. Helen is survived by her daughter Elaine Bemis and her husband Mel and her son John M. Grocki and his wife Jean; grandchildren Leanne Bemis (Bob), Stephen Bemis (Beth), Jeffrey Bemis (Nichole), Karen Pons (Jeff), Jay Grocki, Michael Grocki (Jamie) and William Grocki (Michelle); great grandchildren Sam and Olivia Donahue, Calvin, Rory and Tate Bemis, Jeffrey and Michael Bemis, Courtney Pasquale (Jeff), Aubrianna Zavilla (Zach), Liam, Kai, An, Jake and Mara Grocki; great-grandchildren Emilia and Darby Zavilla and Finn Pasquale. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by her siblings Sophie Yacek, Joseph Piwnicki and Regina Pilitowski. Her family wishes to thank her many friends for their support and prayers as well as all of the care-givers at Avon Health Center who assisted Mom during the late stages of her life. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00am in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 145 Main St., Unionville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Farmington Foundation, P.O. Box 18, Farmington, CT 06034. This charity offers scholarships and loans to Farmington residents to advance their undergraduate education. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary