Helen Grocki, 99, of Farmington, widow of Michael S. Grocki, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00am in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 145 Main St., Unionville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Farmington Foundation, P.O. Box 18, Farmington, CT 06034. This charity offers scholarships and loans to Farmington residents to advance their undergraduate education. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019
