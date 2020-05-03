Helen H. Curtis of Windsor, widow of James Curtis, died April 30, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. She was 90 years old. Helen was born in North Providence, Rhode Island, a daughter of the late Adela (Gauthier) and Raymond Hoyas, Sr. She had two siblings, Madeleine and Raymond Curtis, Jr. Helen graduated from L'Academie St. Jean-Baptiste in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and worked for the telephone company in Rhode Island, and later for Kaman Corporation in Connecticut. Helen married Jim, the love of her life, 71 years ago, and throughout their married life they were truly soul partners. Helen is survived by a devoted cousin, Therese Fishman, husband Lon, and children Joshua (JiSoo), Isaiah (Tricia), and Rachel Feser. She is also survived by her best friend, who was like a sister to her, Helen Robbins Charette and her children, Robert (Donna), Jo-Ann, Marilyn (Karl) Mack, Jean, and her godson James, as well as Maria Robbins; all of whom loved and were loved by their "Aunt Helen". Carmon Funeral in Windsor has care of the arrangements. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Helen's life will be held at a future date to be announced. To share memories of send condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.