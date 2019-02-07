Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Hanson


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Hanson Obituary
Helen Hanson, 101, of Canton, widow of William Hanson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019. Born December 22nd, 1917 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late John T. Radigan and Myrtle Callahan Radigan. She had lived in Warwick, RI, Ocala, FL, and for the past 5 years Canton.She is survived by her sister, Marguerite Turner of Canton, several nieces and nephews and many, many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary, James, Edward, John Jr., William, Myrtle May, Joe, Frank and Robert.Helen worked at Coro Jewelry in Warwick R.I. before retiring. She used to bring her nieces jewelry every Thanksgiving to select for the upcoming season. She traveled each summer with her husband and went to Hawaii with her sister. Bill and Helen loved fishing, playing cards, spending time with their friends.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (Feb. 10) from 1:00-3:00pm followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.