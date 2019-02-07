Helen Hanson, 101, of Canton, widow of William Hanson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019. Born December 22nd, 1917 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late John T. Radigan and Myrtle Callahan Radigan. She had lived in Warwick, RI, Ocala, FL, and for the past 5 years Canton.She is survived by her sister, Marguerite Turner of Canton, several nieces and nephews and many, many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary, James, Edward, John Jr., William, Myrtle May, Joe, Frank and Robert.Helen worked at Coro Jewelry in Warwick R.I. before retiring. She used to bring her nieces jewelry every Thanksgiving to select for the upcoming season. She traveled each summer with her husband and went to Hawaii with her sister. Bill and Helen loved fishing, playing cards, spending time with their friends.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (Feb. 10) from 1:00-3:00pm followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary