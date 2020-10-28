1/1
Helen Irene Demko
1927 - 2020
Helen Irene (Markowski) Demko, 93, lifelong resident of Suffield, wife of the late John Demko passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Poland, on January 1, 1927, daughter of the late Peter and Stanislowa Stella (Kryspin) Markowski. Helen with her husband were self-employed tobacco farmers, until they sold the farm and she was then employed at Hamilton Standard for over 25 years. She was a lifelong communicate of St. Joseph Church, Suffield. Her greatest joys were gardening, and hosting family gatherings. She was the oldest of five children and always looked after her family members. She is survived by her daughter Stella O'Brien; daughter-in-law Gayle Demko; three grandchildren; Christopher Demko and his wife Shannon, Cheryl Demko-Morello and her husband Joshua, and Gregory Demko; brother Peter Markowski, sister Jennie O'Brien, many nieces and nephews, and two cherished great grandchildren Natasha Demko and Benjamin Morello. We are eternally grateful for her devoted caregivers Gracie and Lisa/Amy who added so much laughter, adventures and delicious food to Helen's life. She was predeceased by husband John, son Chester Demko, and two sisters Sophie Nascimbeni and Genevieve Gardocki. The Graveside Funeral Service will be on Thursday, October 29 at 11:00 in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hill Street, Suffield. Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield has care of the arrangements. Online condolence please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
