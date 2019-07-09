Home

Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
Helen Jean Winther, 92, of Mystic died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Pendleton Health and Rehab in Mystic. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, George B. Winther. Her family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, July 12, from 2 to 3pm at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3:00 at the funeral home. Burial will be private for the family. For additional obituary information, directions, or to share a note of remembrance with Jean's family, please visit www.dinotofuneral.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019
