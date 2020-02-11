Hartford Courant Obituaries
Helen Juliano


1930 - 2020
Helen Juliano Obituary
Helen Juliano, 89, of Manchester, beloved grandmother died at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born on February 28, 1930 in Hartford, daughter of the late Stanley and Rose Ceberek. Helen leaves behind her beloved and only grandchild Jessica Juliano of Manchester, whom took care of her and spent her last years with. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband of over 60 years, Humbert Juliano, her daughter Lori Mariani, and her son Bert Juliano. Helen was the owner of American Driving School in Manchester for over 40 years. She loved to spend her days shopping, going to her beach house in Old Lyme, and gambling at Mohegan Sun casino. She also leaves behind a son in law Claudio Mariani of Manchester, and several nieces. Services for Mrs. Juliano will be private. To leave a memory for the family please visit, www.manchesterfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 11, 2020
