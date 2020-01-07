Home

Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church)
100 Wightman Road
New Britain, CT
View Map
Helen K. Grill


1924 - 2020
Helen K. Grill Obituary
Helen K. (Kosc) Grill, 95, of New Britain, died Friday December 13, 2019 at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor. Born May 23, 1924 in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of Theodore and Mary (Bakalos) Kosc, she was one of a loving family of eleven children. She married Walter Otto Grill, jr and moved to Connecticut in 1950. They raised their own family in Enfield, where Helen worked at Life Uniforms, was a volunteer at the Enfield Public Schools, and was a faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Thompsonville. Helen was widowed in 20ll. She is survived by her daughters Mary Murphy and her husband John; Heidi Harmon and her husband Colby of Germantown, MD; her grandsons Major Daniel Harmon and his wife Anna and Dr. Andrew Harmon and his wife Dr. Katrina Adams; and her great-grand daughters Julia, Charlotte and Avery, and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews whom she loved dearly. Funeral services will be held on January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church), 100 Wightman Road in New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Klingberg Family Centers, 360 Linwood Avenue, New Britain, CT 06052. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 7, 2020
