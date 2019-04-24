Home

Helen K. Zoppa

Helen K. Zoppa Obituary
Helen K. Zoppa, 90, of East Hartford CT passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. She was born in Hartford on July 6, 1928 to the late Victor and Veronica Kandrysawtz. She will be rejoining the love of her life Anthony Zoppa, her twin Jane Ducki formerly of West Suffield, her sister Ann Pauski, and her brothers Michael Kandrysawtz and Walter Kandrysawtz all of East Hartford. Helen will be remembered as "The Energizer Bunny" as she was always on the go, whether it be hitting yard sales, taking long drives or going out to lunch daily. Helen was also very creative and was an avid gardener, expert knitter, and cook; her specialties being desserts, especially her apple and strawberry rhubarb pies. She loved feeding people and no one would ever leave the house without a huge goody bag. She also created beautiful Christmas decorations and wreaths.Helen is survived by her daughter Cynthia and her husband Dr. Barry Peskin of Boston, MA, her grandchildren, Marisa Peskin of Boston, Ma, Max Peskin of N.Y.C. and her sister Lee Milek of Windsor, Vermont. Services for Helen will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2019
