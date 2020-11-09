Helen (Bryzgiel) Klecha, 97, of New Britain, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 6, 2020 in the house in which she was born. She was the first child born in New Britain in 1923 on New Year's Day to Polish immigrant parents, the late John Bryzgiel, a native of Wesolowo, Parish of Dabrowa Bialostocka and Zofia Kryszczynska, a native of Chrzanowo Cyprki, Parish of Przytuly. She was the widow of Richard P. Klecha who died in 2013. Helen was employed as an inspector at Fafnir Bearing Co. for over four decades. She was active in sports her entire life and was the last surviving member of the 1946 New Britain Women's Industrial League championship basketball team and a great fan of UConn Women's basketball. In addition to basketball, she also participated in skiing, skating, swimming, horseback riding and sailing. She enjoyed spending time at the family's vacation homes in Old Saybrook and Florida, traveling to Europe and the Caribbean islands and visiting her favorite vacation place, Block Island. Additionally, Helen was an excellent dancer and in her younger years attended dance events throughout New England. She was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister Mrs. Leocadia (James) Shea and four brothers, John, Frank, Edward and infant brother Adam. She also was the last survivor of a group of fifty first cousins. She leaves to mourn her passing, a special nephew Jonathan Shea of New Britain, two additional nephews, a niece, three great nieces, a great nephew and one great-grandnephew. Helen was a kind and generous person who did not hesitate to help others and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Marzena, Krystyna, Danuta, Teresa and Malgorzata for the excellent care provided to her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. Helen will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery beside her husband immediately following the Mass. There are no calling hours. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net