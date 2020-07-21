Helen L. Krepcio, 94, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 65 years of the late Walter S. Krepcio, Sr., passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2020. Born in Indian Orchard, MA on November 26, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Eleanor and Alexander Lasiewicki of Thompsonville, CT. Helen worked for the War Department in Washington, DC as a secretary during WWII, and later for R.C. Knox Insurance and G. Fox & Company in Hartford. For many years she was actively involved in planning parishioner events and activities for Saint Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church in Hartford. She also was a longtime volunteer at the Hartford Hospital Gift Store and was a regular visitor to cheer residents at Avery Heights Nursing Home. She enjoyed watching college basketball games on television and was an excellent cook. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Walter, Sr., and sister, Anna Matyskiela. She will be forever missed by her sons Walter, Jr. (Nita Maihle) and Thomas (Laurie), and daughter Anne Morgan (Ben), as well as grandchildren Elizabeth (Dave) and Catherine (Matt), and step grandchild Amelia Salisbury. Special thanks to her devoted caregiver Teresa for the tremendous care she provided, to Karolina for her friendship and support as well as to the staff at Hartford Hospital Home Healthcare Hospice. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 9 AM at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial,10AM at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 494 New Britain Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in the State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Helen's family wants you to stay safe in this pandemic and most family members will be attending the services virtually. Please stay safe and do not attend if it could put your health or others at risk, as we know you will be with us in spirit.