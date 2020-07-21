1/
Helen (Lasiewicki) Krepcio
1925 - 2020
Helen L. Krepcio, 94, of Wethersfield, beloved wife for 65 years of the late Walter S. Krepcio, Sr., passed away peacefully at home on July 19, 2020. Born in Indian Orchard, MA on November 26, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Eleanor and Alexander Lasiewicki of Thompsonville, CT. Helen worked for the War Department in Washington, DC as a secretary during WWII, and later for R.C. Knox Insurance and G. Fox & Company in Hartford. For many years she was actively involved in planning parishioner events and activities for Saint Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church in Hartford. She also was a longtime volunteer at the Hartford Hospital Gift Store and was a regular visitor to cheer residents at Avery Heights Nursing Home. She enjoyed watching college basketball games on television and was an excellent cook. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Walter, Sr., and sister, Anna Matyskiela. She will be forever missed by her sons Walter, Jr. (Nita Maihle) and Thomas (Laurie), and daughter Anne Morgan (Ben), as well as grandchildren Elizabeth (Dave) and Catherine (Matt), and step grandchild Amelia Salisbury. Special thanks to her devoted caregiver Teresa for the tremendous care she provided, to Karolina for her friendship and support as well as to the staff at Hartford Hospital Home Healthcare Hospice. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 9 AM at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial,10AM at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 494 New Britain Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in the State Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Helen's family wants you to stay safe in this pandemic and most family members will be attending the services virtually. Please stay safe and do not attend if it could put your health or others at risk, as we know you will be with us in spirit. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence O’Toole Church
JUL
27
Burial
12:00 PM
State Veteran's Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 21, 2020
Walter please know that you and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of loss.You were a great son to your mom and took excellent care of her until the end.Although I did not know her I realize how very special she was in the way that you always spoke of her.All of our love to you and Nita and our deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Gardelle Lewis
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to your family. We have many fond memories of Walter and Helen volunteering in the Hartford Hospital Auxiliary Store. They were always smiling and so kind to others. And they still held hands in the hallways every day. Their impact will be long remembered.
Eileen Pelletier
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Walter, Anne, & Tom,,so sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom...growing up in a neighborhood where everyone knew everyone, your Parents were the best! Such fond memories of your Mom, and your Dad too! we had such a great neighborhood of kids and parents, it's too bad kids today will never experience what we all grew up with. Thoughts and Prayers out to all of you during this time.

Joan(Winiarski) Davey
Joan Davey
Friend
July 20, 2020
To Helen's family: So sorry for you loss. It is never easy losing your Mom. I remember growing up across the street from you. Helen and Walter were great people. Prayers are with you.
Kathleen (Massa) Sousa
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
