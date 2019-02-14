Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Helen L. Furman

Helen L. Furman Obituary
Helen L. (Davis) Furman, 86, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, February, 12, 2019 at the MidState Medical Center in Meriden. She was the wife of the late Jack Furman.Born February 18, 1932 in Bristol she was the daughter of the late James and Agnes (Smith) Davis.Helen was proud to be half Blackfoot Native Indian. She loved to bake pies and cookies for her family.She is survived by her three children, Raymond Furman of Southington, Elizabeth Campbell and husband Gary of Terryville and Sheila Witkewicz and husband Thomas of Bristol; four grandchildren, Victoria and Jocelyn Campbell and Adam and Rachael Witkewicz and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers, Ralph, Raymond, Morris and Howie Davis and three sisters, Viola Trudo and Marion Cerruto and Pearl Weeks.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019
