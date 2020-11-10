1/1
Helen L. Pochowski
Helen L. Pochowski, 60, of Canton, CT passed away on Friday October 16th, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Czeslaw M & Zofia T Pochowski. Helen grew up in Hartford, CT and moved to Wethersfield, CT when she was 19 years old. She moved to Enfield, CT in 2000. She attended Saint Joseph's College of Maine. She retired from UConn Health in Farmington, CT after 36 years. Helen loved spending time with her family and loved the holiday season, especially decorating for Christmas time. She is survived by her brother Richard Pochowski and his wife Joanne of Sarasota, FL, her sister Christine Mockalis of Marlborough, CT, her nephew Michael Pochowski and nieces Kelly Pochowski, Kimberly Pochowski, Lydia Mockalis and Sarah Mockalis and her great nephew Michael Robert Pochowski. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday November 10th, 12:00 pm at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT for a Graveside Service. We gently remind those attending that masks are required and to please practice social distancing. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is assisting with arrangements. www.leetestevens.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mount St. Benedict Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
