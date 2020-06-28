Helen Louise (Bowen) Reid, "Weezie", to her family and friends, passed away on June 23, 2020, 13 days after her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert F. Reid passed away. Born in Hartford to Beatrice (Barr) and Richard Bowen, she graduated from Hartford High School, class of 1950. From there, she worked at the Aetna, marrying Robert on September 17, 1955. She then worked alongside Bob at their business, Reid Interiors, until they both retired when he was 83. Weezie was a mom, grandmother and great grandmother. Uniter of all, we lovingly referred to her as the communication of the family or the "Grandma hotline." She was well known for her joy of sending cards. She remembered and honored everyone's birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions with the perfect card! She also would call and sing happy birthday! Weezie never met a person she didn't like and she showed this through her joy of entertaining. Growing up, there were many parties celebrated with her husband, family and friends. Weezie and Bob loved to travel and traveled extensively throughout the U.S., visiting as far away as Hawaii and as close as the beaches on the East Coast. She also loved playing at the casinos with her sister-in-law and brother, particularly the slot machines. She kept herself active with crossword puzzles and game shows, as well as watching UConn basketball and the Boston Red Sox win! She is survived by her oldest daughter Terri Reid and partner Lucy Zamgochian of New Britain; her son Robert F. Reid Jr. and wife Debora Reid of East Hartford: granddaughters, Tonya Reid- Kim & Kaitlyn Reid; son, Richard H. Reid and his late wife Kim Walden Reid, of Florida: granddaughters Erica Stickels and Amanda Ferraina; daughter Kathleen Kakos of Old Lyme: grandsons Mathew Kakos and Joseph "Joey" Kakos; great grandchildren Nathan and MacKenzie Stickels, Lilith "Lily" Klass and Minerva "Mini" Ferraina; along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her husband's sister, Barbara Bates and husband, Gordon of Framingham, MA and his younger brother, James Reid and wife, Marybeth of Manchester. Weezie was predeceased by her brother, Richard Bowen and her sister, Peggy Lebel. She had a close relationship with her Mom's (Barr) and Dad's (Bowen) side of the family including her brother's ex-wife, Jeannie Bowen, who also graduated Hartford High School class of 1950. Over the years, they attended many Hartford High School reunions together! She had a close relationship with her godson, Charles Dick of Providence, RI as well as her many cousins and their children. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 with a funeral procession beginning at 11:30 am from the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford followed by a graveside service at 12 noon at Silver Lane Cemetery, (Section HH), East Hartford. Everyone in attendance must have a proper face covering and please adhere to the legal guidelines during the current health crisis. Although there will be no calling hours, her family hopes that you will remember Weezie with your own special memories you shared with her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Also, in keeping with Weezie's tradition, please take a moment and send a loved one a card in her memory. Helen's family would like to thank Myretta of Companions and Homemakers for her excellent care as well as the many aides that helped keep Mom comfortable. Also thanks to Vernon Visiting Nurses Hospice team, especially Heather and Donna for their care with both Mom and Dad. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.