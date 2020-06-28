Helen Lehmann, 96, died on June 24, 2020 at her apartment in Bloomfield. Married to James P. Lehmann in 1969, she was a resident of Bloomfield since 1970. She lived at Duncaster Retirement Community since 1999. Mrs. Lehmann was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and grew up in Philadelphia. She was retired from CIGNA Corporation, where she worked for 18 years as an administrative assistant. She was predeceased by her husband, James; and by her parents, Amanda and William Aschenbrand; a brother, William Aschenbrand; and a sister, Ruth McNamee. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was a life member of Mensa. According to Helen's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Tax deductible contributions may be made to Duncaster Residents Association, 40 Loeffler Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.