Helen Lehmann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Lehmann, 96, died on June 24, 2020 at her apartment in Bloomfield. Married to James P. Lehmann in 1969, she was a resident of Bloomfield since 1970. She lived at Duncaster Retirement Community since 1999. Mrs. Lehmann was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and grew up in Philadelphia. She was retired from CIGNA Corporation, where she worked for 18 years as an administrative assistant. She was predeceased by her husband, James; and by her parents, Amanda and William Aschenbrand; a brother, William Aschenbrand; and a sister, Ruth McNamee. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was a life member of Mensa. According to Helen's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Tax deductible contributions may be made to Duncaster Residents Association, 40 Loeffler Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved