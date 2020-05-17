Helen (Cuccaro) LeTourneau, 94, of Killingworth CT, wife of the late Lawrence J. LeTourneau passed away on April 27th at Aaron Manor, where she lived for the last 8 years, surrounded by her kind and loving caregivers. Born in Meriden CT to late parents Pompe and Sophie Cuccaro, Helen loved working at their business Meriden Transfer and Storage Cuccaro Moving Co. and later at The Russell Hall Co. She frequently and happily reminisced about those fond memories. She is survived by Patti, John, Parker and Erin Hutchinson, Peter and Marie LeTourneau, John and Barbara LeTourneau, Her much loved grandchildren William (Diana) LeTourneau, Kristen Leigh, the (late) Allyson LeTourneau and Annie Grace; her great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Helen was a remarkable woman known for her bright smile and love of entertaining her family and extended family. Everyone was always welcome at her table. Not one to sit still for very long you would often find her baking, gardening, knitting or participating in local clubs and town activities. She would end her busy days with a good book, a decaf coffee and slice of her freshly baked cranberry nut bread or blueberry buckle. Anyone who knew her could tell how much she loved talking about her beloved grandchildren. Whether it be playing games, reading, creating crafts or in general spoiling all of them. For Nana this included always keeping the chicken candy dish endlessly filled with m+m's, and making the best ever crispy chicken and mashed potatoes. Helen was always thrilled to see the first crocus of Spring emerge. We celebrated and made a yearly game of who could spot it first. Continuing her family traditions were important to her and cherished by her family. Mass and private services to be held at a later date to be determined. The family respectfully requests In Lieu of Flowers memorial donations be sent to: Aaron Manor Resident Council - Aaron Manor 3 South Wig Hill Road Chester, CT 06413 Attn: Robin Sanson, Activities In the memo section of the check Please include attn: Robin Sanson, Activities To be used for continuing Helen's love of daily Activities and for caregiver appreciation



