Helen Louise (Denham) Vacek, 97, died peacefully at Manchester Manor Health Care facility on May 15, 2020. The beloved wife of the late George. F. Vacek, she was a long-time resident of East Hartford. Born September 26, 1922 in Fawley, Hampshire, England to the late Harry and Annie (Ward) Denham, she lived in Lymington, England until coming to the U.S. in April, 1947 to marry her husband. Prior to leaving England, she worked as a payroll accountant at Wellworthy Piston Rings Ltd., an aircraft supplier during WWII. A devoted wife and mother, she was active in the Burnside (now New Covenant) United Methodist Church, where she had many friends. She was an accomplished cook and baker, who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and always had treats to offer anyone who stopped by for a cup of tea. A loyal and generous friend, she maintained many life-long friendships on both sides of the Atlantic. All who knew her will miss her kind and loving heart. She leaves two sons, Philip Vacek of Simsbury and Roger Vacek and his wife Susanne of Vernon, daughter Pamela Vacek of Colchester, VT, and her adored granddaughters Alison Vacek and Stephanie (Vacek) Marois, both of Manchester. She also leaves several nephews and nieces with whom she was very close. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Richard Vacek, her brother Richard Denham, her sister Gertrude Skew and her niece Janis Lane. Her family are grateful to the staff at Manchester Manor for the loving care they provided during the last four years of her life. A private graveside service and burial at Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford is being arranged by Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home. Those wishing to do so may make contributions in her memory to the New Covenant United Methodist Church.



