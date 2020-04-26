|
|
Helen Lucia (Martin) Cairns, age 99, of Black Point, Niantic, passed away peacefully on April 21st with her daughter Kathy of West Hartford by her side. She is also survived by her daughter Linda Cairns Markovits and son-in-law Thomas of Beverly Hills, California. She also leaves nieces Joan Caivano and husband John of Old Saybrook, and Susan Chaniewski and husband Leonard and grand-niece Caitlen of Glastonbury. Born in Hartford, daughter of George B. Martin and Anna Sycz Martin, she and her sister Wanda (Wewiorski) who passed away in 2005, lived in Bloomfield and graduated from Hartford High School in 1938. Helen and her husband Thomas married in 1948, lived in Newington from 1952-1958, and moved to Niantic in 1958. Helen worked at the Hartford Machine Screw Company from 1939-1949. After raising her children, and assisting her husband as his office manager for Hobart Manufacturing Company, she returned to work from 1967-1972 in the Credit Department of the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, and worked in the East Lyme Town Hall as the Director of Welfare from 1972-1984. Upon retirement, she and Tom traveled to Italy, Switzerland, Alaska, Florida, California, Wyoming, and throughout New England. Helen missed her wonderful husband Tom who passed away in 2002. Helen became a ham radio operator KN1DHO in 1963 with Tom K1WWU and Kathy KN1YBN. She loved the beach, gardening, sitting in her back yard in summertime, going out for lunch, and meeting new people at Mohegan Sun. She loved her family and will be remembered as the kindest, sweetest, best wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church when the Pandemic is over. Donations may be made in her honor to The World Health Organization for Covid 19 research. To leave an online condolence please visit www.cremationct.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020