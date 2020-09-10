Helen Luella (Kelley) Casalino, 85, of the Weatogue section of Simsbury, wife of the late Lorenzo "Larry" Casalino, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 a day shy of her 86th birthday. Born September 6, 1934, in Torrington, CT, Helen was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Mierka) Kelley. Prior to moving to Weatogue 52 years ago, she had lived in New York City, East Hartford, and Glastonbury. Mrs. Casalino was an Administrative Assistant at Hartford Life in Simsbury and Windsor for 26 years prior to retirement. She was an active member of the Simsbury Women's Club, and enjoyed coordinating the monthly club meeting luncheons along with her friend Jean Staley. She loved to travel, enjoying trips to Hawaii, Alaska, the Grand Canyon, and especially the numerous trips to Walt Disney World with her grandchildren Justin and Ryan. She also loved the regular Saturday lunches out with the family, she was up for almost anything. One week it could have been a trip to the shore for seafood, then West Hartford Center for Rigatoni Bolognese at Bricco's the next, it didn't matter to her, as long as it was with family. Helen was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, UCONN Men's and Women's Basketball, the Hartford Whalers, and whatever team her son or grandsons were on, whether it was little league, lacrosse, or cross country, she was there rooting them on. She is survived by her son, Guy Casalino and his wife Francine of West Simsbury; her grandchildren, Justin and Ryan Casalino of West Simsbury; her brother-in-law, Steve Casalino and his wife Angie of Manchester and several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be celebrated at 12 noon Saturday, September 12th at the Simsbury Cemetery, 16 Plank Hill Road in Simsbury. Memorial donations may be made to Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company, 871 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT 06070, or to the Simsbury Volunteer Ambulance, 4 Old Mill Ln, Simsbury, CT 06070. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Helen's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
