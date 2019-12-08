Home

Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
14 Prospect
Essex, CT
View Map
Helen MacWhinney Obituary
Helen (Zabielski) MacWhinney, age 98, a lifelong resident of Essex passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home with her family and her caregiver Queen, by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Escott H. MacWhinney, her son, Richard Escott MacWhinney, and her siblings, Henry Zabielski, Jean Forden McCloy, and Irene Marciniec Bombaci. Helen is survived by her daughters, Shelly Houghtaling, Sandra Huber, and Linda Saucier, her son, Thomas MacWhinney and her younger sister, Bette Nielsen. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect in Essex. Burial will follow in the Centerbrook Cemetery, Westbrook Road in Centerbrook. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Estuary Council of Seniors, 220 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 or to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 14 Prospect Street, Essex, CT 06426.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
