Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Zadrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie Zadrick


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Marie (Surveski) Zadrick, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 12, 1930 to the late Peter and Mary (Shurack) Surveski, formerly of the Plantsville section of Southington. She was a lifelong resident of Southington and a loving and devoted wife to the late Nickolas Zadrick. Helen was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. She served her country in the Women's Coast Guard Auxiliary while her husband Nick was in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. Helen also held an Amateur radio license with call letters K1AKP. Helen leaves behind two sons: Mark Zadrick and his fiancé Gail Bartoli of Cromwell and Wayne Zadrick and his wife Laura of Bristol. She has two grandchildren, Sara DelVecchio (Zadrick) and her husband Richard of Ledyard, and Michael Zadrick and his wife Leisa and one great-granddaughter, Reagan, of Harwinton. She is also survived by her brother, Henry Surveski and his wife Mary and her sister-in-law, Pauline Surveski, all of Southington. In addition to her husband Nick, she was predeceased by her brother, Edward Surveski. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plantsville Funeral Home
Download Now