Helen Martocchia


1923 - 2019
Helen Martocchia Obituary
Martocchia, Helen, (Blazawski), of Spring Hill, FL formerly of West Hartford, Connecticut passed away on July 5th, 2019. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, Dominick who predeceased her in June 2009. Helen was born in Glastonbury, Connecticut on September 1st, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Blazawski. Helen was employed by the Hartford Police Department for over 37 years, retiring in the Spring of 1992. She loved to bake and will always be remembered for her delicious desserts. She is survived by her daughter Natalie Gmeindl and her husband Raymond, two step grandsons, David Gmeindl and James Gmeindl and one great granddaughter, Avery Gmeindl, her brother Charles Blazawski, her sisters-in-law Elizabeth Gozzo and her husband Salvatore, Joanne Blazawski and several nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her brothers Samuel Blazawski and Raymond Blazawski and her sisters Nina Catana, Stephanie Demers and Lena Zovadjancik. Funeral services were held in Spring Hill, FL.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019
