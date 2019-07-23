Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine's Church
Broad Brook, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Norton


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Norton Obituary
Helen (Anderson) Norton, 91, of Broad Brook, CT passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at home. She was born in Springfield, MA on November 5, 1927, daughter of the late William G. and Mary (Rooney) Anderson. She graduated from High School of Commerce class of 1944. She leaves her children, Thomas M. Norton and his wife Evie of Cumming, GA, David J. Norton and his wife Lynn of Grafton, VT and Karen N. Haight and her husband Robert of Broad Brook, CT. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Eric Norton, Seth Norton and his wife Susanna, Erin Haight and her fiancé Abbey Wangstrom, and Caitlin Norton; and her great grandchildren, Ben Norton and Olivia Norton. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Anderson; her sister, Alice Chrusciel and her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters, William Anderson, John Anderson, Ethel Gamache, Grace McGrath, Mary Tshonas and their infant sister, Catherine Anderson. Helen retired after many years of employment at Hamilton Standard as a Supervisor in the Engineering Labs. The Family would like to thank all of the caregivers at the Enfield Adult Day Center and Comfort Keepers for the wonderful care of our mother. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 9 to 10 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor, CT 06088. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Catherine's Church, Broad Brook. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now