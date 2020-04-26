|
Helen (Cichon) O'Brien, 92, of Hartford, formerly of Wethersfield, passed away April 22, 2020 at Avery Heights in Hartford following a long illness. She was born in Terryville on December 23, 1927, and was the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Grzywinski) Cichon. Helen loved to entertain and brought many people together with her parties. She was also a faithful communicant at the Church of the Incarnation. Helen was very proud of her Polish heritage and of being an American. Helen had a bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut State University in Teaching. She was primarily a homemaker, busy raising her children, especially after her husband's premature death at the age of 46, however, she also served as a substitute teacher in the Wethersfield and Saint Augustine schools. Helen leaves her daughter Margaret O'Brien of South Boston, MA, her son Kevin O'Brien and his wife Roberta of Rocky Hill and her grandchildren, Spencer and Casey O'Brien. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene and their daughters Marlene and Kathleen , along with her brothers John Cichon and Richard Cichon. Helen's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Avery Heights for their compassionate care. Due to the current pandemic, a private burial will be held at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bristol with only Helen's immediate family present. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020