Helen P. (Maliszewski) Piersa, 91, of Newington, beloved wife of the late Felix T. Piersa, passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Hartford, on August 9, 1927, the daughter of the late Josephine and Pauline (Hajdasz) Maliszewski, and was a life-long resident of the Hartford area, living in Newington for the past 15 years. She was employed by The Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford for 15 years until her retirement. Previously she had worked as a waitress at the Walk-In Restaurant, Polish National Home and Valle's Steak House. Mom loved life and embraced it fully, and treasured spending time with family, friends and being active at the Wethersfield and Newington Senior Centers. She loved playing cards especially "setback" and would not miss the weekly games at the senior centers. She loved bowling and playing in the Travelers leagues and was also a member of the Sweet Adelines and the Red Hat Society. A devout catholic, she was a long-time communicant of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church in Hartford. She was a late in life convert to the game of golf and relished her time on the links. She enjoyed sharing meals and fellowship with family and friends at her favorite restaurants and on senior outings. Getting her nails done and looking marvelous were favorite pastimes. Many people felt her most endearing quality was her smile which could light up a room. She was a generous, fun loving person and will be greatly missed by all. Helen married Felix Piersa on June 12, 1948 and had five children: John F. Piersa of Phoenix, AZ, Felix J. Piersa and his wife, Beatrice, of East Hartford, Carol Chretien of Middletown, Stephen Piersa and Nancy Ellis of Wethersfield, and Robert P. Piersa, Sr. and his wife, Debbie, of East Hartford. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Valerie Castillo, Melissa Piersa, Darrell Roberge, Nathan Roberge, Stephanie Roberge, Matthew Roberge, Robert Piersa, Jr. and Cynthia Seifert; seven great-grandchildren; and her two sisters: Theresa Bilodeau of Rocky Hill, Irene White of Berlin; and a brother-in-law, Robert Demling in Colorado. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Ficaro, Josephine Speziale, and Joanne Demling; and her brothers, Anthony and Thaddeus Maliszewski. The family extends its appreciation and thanks for the care, comfort and compassion provided to Mom by her caregiver, Fredericka Robinson, and the staff at Right at Home Agency. Funeral service will be Friday (July 19th) at 8:45 am from the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 am at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, 61 Popieluszko Court, Hartford. Burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, (Shrine of the Apostles Section), Bloomfield. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Thursday (July 18th) from 4-7PM. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019