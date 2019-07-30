Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen P. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen P. Smith Obituary
Helen P. (Pryor) Smith, 83, of Bolton, wife of 53 years to Donald J. Smith, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019 at home, with her family by her side. Helen was born in Schoharie, NY, daughter to the late Tom and Helen (Vedder) Pryor Helen grew up in New York and resided in different parts of the United States before finally settling in Bolton with her husband. Helen was an avid reader and had a love for the outdoors and her long walks. She enjoyed playing Bingo and looked forward to her frequent trips to Mohegan Sun and other casinos in the area. Helen was such a kind and caring individual which her family and friends will miss very much. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children; Michael Avens and his former wife Linda, of Vernon, Charlie Avens of Bolton, Dale Smith of Northampton, MA and David Smith and his wife Deborah of Colchester, along with her 6 grandchildren; Donald III, Michael Jr., Kevin, Jessica, Amanda and Ryan and four great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, three siblings and her son Donald Jr. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in East Cemetery, Manchester. Memorial donations in Helen's name may be made to The Bolton Scholarship Fund c/o Bolton High School, 72 Brandy St., Bolton, CT 06043. To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
Download Now