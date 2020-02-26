Home

Helen (Rose) Perrie, 85, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was the devoted and beloved wife of Richard D. Perrie. Born in New Haven, CT, she was a daughter of the late George and Alma (Baumgart) Rose. Mrs. Perrie lived in Eastham, MA on Cape Cod for over 20 years before moving to Greenville, RI in 2017. While honeymooning on Cape Cod, she and Richard promised each other they would retire there someday. They spent time living in Germany while Richard was stationed there serving in the military. She was a member of Marriage Encounters Group and found great happiness and friendship with many people around the country. Helen was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling around the country. In addition to her beloved husband Richard, she was the mother of her 4 adopted children Jack Perrie of Florida, Nancy Perrie of CT, Carol Perrie Welsch of New Mexico and David Perrie. She was the sister of Art Rose and Evelyn Musick. Her Funeral and Burial will be private at a later date. For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2020
