Helen I. (Mularz) Petry, 99, died peacefully at Apple Rehab Cromwell on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Hartford on August 2, 1919 to the late Elinor and Joseph Mularz, she was a long-time resident of the city's South End. Helen was the loving wife of Edward "Pepper" Petry who died in 1993 after 47 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her stepfather Ignatius Juskiewicz, two sisters Welda Graham and Irene Mularz, two stepsisters Wanda Strachan and Irene Reichardt and her brother Joseph Mularz. Helen leaves three daughters: her devoted caregiver, Nancy Petry of Rocky Hill, Diane and her husband Steve Foley of Vero Beach, FL and Mary Ellen Petry and her partner Marc Cottone of Deerfield Beach, FL; a son, Edward Petry and his wife Joan of Worcester, MA; five grandchildren, Justin and Lindsay Foley, Joseph Petry and his wife Gabrielle, Stephen Petry and his fiancé Courtney, Thomas Petry, and many loving nieces and nephews.After graduating Bulkeley High School, Helen worked at the Colt Manufacturing Plant. As a young woman she enjoyed participating in activities at the Polish National Home in Hartford including dances and playing basketball. Helen and Pepper met when they both played for the St. Cyril & Methodius basketball teams. She worked many years in data entry for Travelers Insurance. She retired in 1981.Helen remained very busy and active in retirement. She made friends easily throughout her long life. She loved to bowl, play golf and bingo, cook and travel. Helen will be remembered for her kind and cheerful disposition, her calm and steady demeanor, her smile and especially her love for Pepper, her family and friends. Our family thanks Helen's home health aides, the staff of the Apple Rehab Cromwell and the Hospice team for providing excellent and compassionate care in her later years. Helen's funeral will be held at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, April 30th from the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike Wethersfield, CT with a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 601 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours will be held on Monday April 29th, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Brain Foundation at www.americanbrainfoundation.org. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Helen please visit her memorial site at www.dillonbaxter.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019