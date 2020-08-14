Growing up in the South End of Hartford, the Pike Family was like my second family. Our families were intertwined - I have wonderful memories of growing up having the Pike family in my life. Helen and my mom were dear friends and my dad worked with Jimmy. My brother, sister and I went to school with Sheri, Danica and Jamie. We had such a special connection - those days and memories have always held a sacred place in my heart. May the love and memories of Helen stay with us always. With friendship and deep saddness,



Lisa Di Donato Cambria

