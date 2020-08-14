1/1
Helen Pike
1941 - 2020
Helen (Wheelock) Pike, of Cromwell, peacefully passed on August 9, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 79 years old. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years James (Jimmy) Pike; her three children: Sheri Amato and her husband Steven, of Middletown, CT, Danica Levesque and her husband Richard, of Broad Brook, CT, and James Pike and his partner Tia Iverson, of Cromwell, CT; her three granddaughters: Kristy Kalber and her partner Adam Organek, of Middletown, CT, Nicole Levesque of Vernon, CT, and Katelyn Sosnowich and her husband Jeff, of Tolland, CT; her three great grandchildren: Olivia Petgrave of South Windsor, CT, Beckham Sosnowich of Tolland, CT and one on the way Ella Organek of Middletown, CT; her four siblings: Evelyn Goodine, Janet Haley, Paul Wheelock and his wife Marcia, all of Calais, ME, and Florence Johnson of Columbia, CT; her sister-in-law Shirley McCray and her husband Chet, of Woodland, ME; her aunt Molly MacArthur of Calais, ME; her two unofficial adopted daughters: Sharon Carlson of Cheshire, CT and Cindy Ressler of Middletown, CT; and many beloved nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Florence Wheelock, brother Gary Wheelock and grandson Eric Kalber. Helen was born in Calais, Maine on April 12, 1941. Helen married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy, in 1957 and in 1961, Helen and Jimmy moved their family to CT. Helen spent her life loving and caring for her family and friends. Helen was a proud member of First Congregational Church of East Hartford since 1965. Helen was employed by Connecticut Bank & Trust and retired from Fleet Bank in 2003 after 25 years of service. After retirement, Helen enjoyed spending winters with Jimmy in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. She was a self-proclaimed "biker chick" and spent many hours on the back of Jimmy's Harley. Helen will be remembered for her no-nonsense personality, sarcastic humor, and many facial expressions that told what her words didn't. She was known by family for her special attention catering to each person's individual wants, especially specific food items during the holidays. Helen was loved and adored by all and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation: www.parkinson.org. A walk-through calling hour will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home (seating is limited to 25 people). Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Masks and social distancing are required. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. For those unable to attend the service at 11am, please feel free to join via Zoom with the attached link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7168260777?pwd=dHlxZkZ1ZUg3UHJ4b1E5ZXlPQmlXUT09

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
August 13, 2020
Growing up in the South End of Hartford, the Pike Family was like my second family. Our families were intertwined - I have wonderful memories of growing up having the Pike family in my life. Helen and my mom were dear friends and my dad worked with Jimmy. My brother, sister and I went to school with Sheri, Danica and Jamie. We had such a special connection - those days and memories have always held a sacred place in my heart. May the love and memories of Helen stay with us always. With friendship and deep saddness,

Lisa Di Donato Cambria
Lisa Di Donato Cambria
Friend
August 14, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
