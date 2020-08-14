Helen (Wheelock) Pike, of Cromwell, peacefully passed on August 9, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 79 years old. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years James (Jimmy) Pike; her three children: Sheri Amato and her husband Steven, of Middletown, CT, Danica Levesque and her husband Richard, of Broad Brook, CT, and James Pike and his partner Tia Iverson, of Cromwell, CT; her three granddaughters: Kristy Kalber and her partner Adam Organek, of Middletown, CT, Nicole Levesque of Vernon, CT, and Katelyn Sosnowich and her husband Jeff, of Tolland, CT; her three great grandchildren: Olivia Petgrave of South Windsor, CT, Beckham Sosnowich of Tolland, CT and one on the way Ella Organek of Middletown, CT; her four siblings: Evelyn Goodine, Janet Haley, Paul Wheelock and his wife Marcia, all of Calais, ME, and Florence Johnson of Columbia, CT; her sister-in-law Shirley McCray and her husband Chet, of Woodland, ME; her aunt Molly MacArthur of Calais, ME; her two unofficial adopted daughters: Sharon Carlson of Cheshire, CT and Cindy Ressler of Middletown, CT; and many beloved nieces, nephews and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Florence Wheelock, brother Gary Wheelock and grandson Eric Kalber. Helen was born in Calais, Maine on April 12, 1941. Helen married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy, in 1957 and in 1961, Helen and Jimmy moved their family to CT. Helen spent her life loving and caring for her family and friends. Helen was a proud member of First Congregational Church of East Hartford since 1965. Helen was employed by Connecticut Bank & Trust and retired from Fleet Bank in 2003 after 25 years of service. After retirement, Helen enjoyed spending winters with Jimmy in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. She was a self-proclaimed "biker chick" and spent many hours on the back of Jimmy's Harley. Helen will be remembered for her no-nonsense personality, sarcastic humor, and many facial expressions that told what her words didn't. She was known by family for her special attention catering to each person's individual wants, especially specific food items during the holidays. Helen was loved and adored by all and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation: www.parkinson.org
. A walk-through calling hour will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home (seating is limited to 25 people). Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Masks and social distancing are required. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
. For those unable to attend the service at 11am, please feel free to join via Zoom with the attached link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7168260777?pwd=dHlxZkZ1ZUg3UHJ4b1E5ZXlPQmlXUT09