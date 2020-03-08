Home

Helen Raiford


1950 - 2020
Helen Raiford Obituary
Helen Menyfield-Raiford, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the St. Francis Hospital. Helen was born on March 28, 1950, in Selma, Alabama, to the late Bernice Minnifield. She leaves to mourn her passing: three brothers: Tom Minnifield, Lee Menyfield, and Luke Minnifield; four sisters: Dorothy Martin, Willie C Mitchell, Mattie Adgers, and Linda Menyfield, four children: Dexter, Donnie, Quianna, and Anthony and a host of grandchildren, family and friends. She was predeceased by three brothers: Robert, Aaron and Edward. Helen recently relocated back to Hartford from Tulsa, OK. She was a fun-loving person right up to the end of her life. If there was a party, she was in the middle leading the dance. She shared a special bond with her niece Iris Adgers and her oldest grandchild Quashione. She will be sorely missed. A private memorial was held.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
