Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
Helen Rogers


1926 - 2019
Helen Rogers Obituary
Helen (Ropiak) Rogers, widow of Milton Neal Rogers to whom she was married to for 59 years, was born on February 21, 1926 and passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 at the age of 93. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday (June 24) at 1:00pm in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New England Donor Services, 60 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or to Noah's Memorial SIDS Foundation, 5140 Kimberly Lane, Plymouth, MN 55446. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019
