1/1
Helen Ross
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen (Rubin) Ross, 84, of Storrs, CT, died peacefully at Hartford Hospital on the morning of November 1, 2020. Helen was born on September 1, 1936, in New York City to David and Lee (Bacofsky) Rubin. She graduated with an MA in speech therapy from Stanford University where she met her husband and soul mate, Mark Ross. Helen worked for many years as a speech therapist in a variety of settings, including hospitals and schools. She was an avid reader and passionate about Jewish learning. Helen was a life member of Hadassah and served on its board for a time. She was an active member of her synagogue and attended numerous lectures, studied Hebrew for many years, and made numerous journeys to Israel over the years, enjoying each trip more than the last. She also traveled to Australia, Japan, England and Austria and always came back with new friends and stories. Helen was devoted to making the world a better place for all who lived in it, giving to numerous charities benefitting humans, animals and the environment. Helen was a warm and compassionate woman who was loved by all who knew her. Left to grieve are her devoted husband Mark of 58 years; daughter Paula and son-in-law Patrick Guice; son Joel and daughter-in-law Lee Naftali; adoring grandson Ben Naftali, god-daughter Ramona Bailey-Brown; and many nieces and nephews who loved her like a second mother. She was pre-deceased by her parents and beloved brother Michael Rubin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to the food bank of your choice. To sign the online guestbook or to view a recording of Helen's private burial service please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved