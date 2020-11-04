Helen (Rubin) Ross, 84, of Storrs, CT, died peacefully at Hartford Hospital on the morning of November 1, 2020. Helen was born on September 1, 1936, in New York City to David and Lee (Bacofsky) Rubin. She graduated with an MA in speech therapy from Stanford University where she met her husband and soul mate, Mark Ross. Helen worked for many years as a speech therapist in a variety of settings, including hospitals and schools. She was an avid reader and passionate about Jewish learning. Helen was a life member of Hadassah and served on its board for a time. She was an active member of her synagogue and attended numerous lectures, studied Hebrew for many years, and made numerous journeys to Israel over the years, enjoying each trip more than the last. She also traveled to Australia, Japan, England and Austria and always came back with new friends and stories. Helen was devoted to making the world a better place for all who lived in it, giving to numerous charities benefitting humans, animals and the environment. Helen was a warm and compassionate woman who was loved by all who knew her. Left to grieve are her devoted husband Mark of 58 years; daughter Paula and son-in-law Patrick Guice; son Joel and daughter-in-law Lee Naftali; adoring grandson Ben Naftali, god-daughter Ramona Bailey-Brown; and many nieces and nephews who loved her like a second mother. She was pre-deceased by her parents and beloved brother Michael Rubin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to the food bank of your choice. To sign the online guestbook or to view a recording of Helen's private burial service please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com