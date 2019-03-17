Helen S. Florek 91, lifelong resident of Manchester passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at her home with her loving children by her side. Helen was born May 24, 1927 in Manchester, daughter of the late Wladyslaw B. & Stanislawa (Pigocka) Smoluk. She was the widow of Leslie W. Florek to whom she was married to for 61 years until his passing in 2012. Helen had worked for Aetna Insurance and left to raise her family, but still working at Cavey's & Lastrada restaurants and Arthur Drug Store then returning to Aetna to retire at the age of 63 to care for her mother. She enjoyed Polka music and polish dances with her husband. She was the matriarch of the family, very hard working wife, mother, daughter and a true caregiver. Helen is survived by her son, best friend and caregiver Richard L. Florek and a daughter Leslie Ann Ericson, both of Manchester. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother Julian L. Smoluk and a feline friend Brandy. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday March 19th from 5-7PM at the John F. Tierney Funeral home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 9:15AM from the funeral home, with a mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. James Church, 896 Main St., burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, 368 Broad Street, Manchester, CT. Sincere thanks to the VNA, Dr. Underwood and staff for many years caring for her, and her caregivers Monica and Marva for being by her side. She will be forever missed by her loving son. Memorial contribution may be made in Helen's memory to the Visiting Nurse & Health Services, 8 Keynote Dr., Vernon, CT 06066. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary