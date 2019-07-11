Home

Helen S. Harris

Helen S. Harris Obituary
Helen S. Harris, age 90 of Madison died peacefully on July 7, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Leroy E. Harris, Son Jeffrey Harris, and brother John Schrensky. She is survived by her children Matthew (Wendy) Harris of Essex, Eleanor (Christopher) Nicholson of Madison, Stephen (Betsy) Harris of Tucson, AZ, Ten Grandchildren and Nine Great Grandchildren. She was a lifelong resident of Madison. She was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader for many years. Per her wishes all services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Humane Society.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019
