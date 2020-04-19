|
Helen Michaels Barno Schroeter passed away on April 15th at the age of 104. Helen was born May 23,1915 in Columbia to the late Philip and Catherine Michaels of Columbia, CT. Helen was the wife of the late Michael T Barno and the late Alfred G Schroeter. She and Michael were longtime residents of Coventry where they owned and operated The Coventry Shoppe for 30 years. Helen was also very active with CYO at ST. Mary's Church. They enjoyed a life of travel, camping and family. Helen later married Alfred and moved to FT. Lauderdale, FL. They also enjoyed travel, camping, cruising and the Florida sunshine. Helen later moved back to Manchester, CT where she resided until God took her home. She leaves to mourn her son Robert (Ann) Barno of E. Hartford, CT, daughter Barbara Willbrant of Ellington, CT, Stepdaughter Gail Schroeter of E Providence, RI, 12 Grandchildren, 19 Great grandchildren, 17 Great-great grandchildren and 1 Great-great -great grandchild. Helen was predeceased by both Michael and Alfred, also daughter Claire and son in law Anthony Proulx, son in law Robert Willbrant, step son Bruce Schroeter, step granddaughter Heidi Grant, brothers William, Joseph, Louis and sister Elise DuBois. The family would like to thank all the staff at Manchester Manor for the care and love they gave to Helen. The funeral will be private due to Covid-19, Burial will occur at St. Mary's Cemetery in Coventry. A memorial celebration will be held when we can all be together to hug, laugh and cry. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a in Helens name. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020