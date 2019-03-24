Helen Stafford Walker, age 92, of East Granby, CT was reunited with her devoted husband of 60 years on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Glastonbury, CT, Helen was always small in stature, but the depression and farm upbringing encouraged a spirit and determination which served her throughout her life. Helen's proudest memory was graduating valedictorian of her high school, Norwich Free Academy. This was made more difficult as she had to work and rent a room on her own, when her parents moved during her senior year for health reasons. Upon graduating, Helen went on to work for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for over 15 years. Helen married Gordon Walker in 1952. They cleared the lot together and built their East Granby home in 1957, where they raised their family and remained until they both passed. Helen stayed at home to raise her children until 1979, when she returned to work as an executive assistant for the UConn School of SW and then the Greater Hartford Community Colleges. Retiring at 70, Helen was an avid reader, very active in town affairs, and proud grandmother. She was known for her baking and gifting sweet treats to family, neighbors, and friends around the holidays, a skill learned from her older sister Margaret (Miggy). Helen admired Miggy, was fiercely loyal to her and they were always close. Independent at that early age, Helen remained so and lived alone after Gordon's death until she was 91. She passed quietly at home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her son Gordon E. Walker, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Houston, TX; her daughter Lynn M. Walker and her husband Ovidiu Roatis, of Oakland, CA; and her grandchildren Quentin, Zack, and Adrian and her invaluable caregiver, Lori Lawler. At Helen's direction, a small, private memorial will be held. She would be very proud if, in her name, donations could be made to the East Granby Public Library (http://www.egpl.org/annual-fund-2019.html). Please feel free contact her son ([email protected]) or daughter ([email protected]) to reminisce about this strong woman who definitely lived life on her own terms. She will be missed. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary