Helen Stella (Solek) Yokubinas, 97, of Avon, wife of the late John Yokubinas, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Avon. She was born November 27, 1922 in New Britain, daughter of the late John and Theresa (Zajac) Solek and had lived in New Britain most of her life. Through the years, Helen enjoyed creating many handmade crocheted afghans and baby items for family and friends. She was a fan of wrestling programs on TV and enjoyed putting together 1000-piece puzzles. Her grandchildren were all taught how to make the perfect cheese pierogis in her kitchen. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Stricklin and husband Glenn of Waukesha, WI; two sons, Thomas Yokubinas and wife Eida of Avon and John Yokubinas and wife Michele of Terryville; her brother, Walter Solek of Newington; her sister, Sophie Padova of New Port Richey, FL; her grandchildren, Ashley and John Yokubinas of Terryville, Leonora Yokubinas of Milford, Thomas Yokubinas of Santa Monica, CA, Jonathan Stricklin-Coutinho of Enfield, UK and Jessica Stricklin of Chicago. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Helen's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.