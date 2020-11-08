1/
Helen T. Lazeren
1949 - 2020
Helen T. (Mills) Lazeren, 71, of S. Grafton, died Monday, November 2, at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen. She was born in Winchester, May 30, 1949, daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Giuliani) Mills. During her school years, her family moved to Connecticut and Mrs. Lazeren graduated from East Hartford High School. An avid traveler and full time RVer, she and her husband loved vacationing in the Caribbean, and went on 25 cruises. Her survivors include her husband of 51 years, Richard Lazeren, a son, Gregory Lazeren and his wife Katera, a brother, Steven Mills and his wife Terry of Windsor Locks, CT, two grandchildren, Abigail and Spencer as well as several nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her daughter Amy C. Lazeren who died in 2015. Funeral services will be private with interment in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
