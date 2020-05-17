Helen V. Wheeler
1919 - 2020
Helen V. (Dawidowicz) Wheeler, 100, passed into eternal life May 9, 2020 at The Pines at Bristol Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. Born October 9, 1919 in New Britain, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Franciszek and Aniela (Skindzier) Dawidowicz. Helen was the widow of the late Myron (Mike) Wheeler, a WWII veteran and factory representative of the former Miller Lighting Co., of Meriden. Helen worked at the Stanley Works of New Britain and retired from Zayre Department Store chain. Helen enjoyed gardening, jewelry making and especially camping at Hammonasset Beach State Park where she spent many summer days entertaining family and friends. Her secret to longevity was drinking from The Fountain of Youth on an early family vacation to St. Augustine, Florida and enjoying Friendly's Forbidden Chocolate ice cream. Helen is survived by two daughters, Sarah and her husband Bruce from Burlington, Connecticut and Audrey and husband Ralph of Poplarville, Mississippi. Helen is also survived by a sister Irene Ayres of Williamsburg, Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Pauline Daddario, Lillian Bianca, Stacia Yandow and brothers Frank Dawidowicz, Richard Biedka and Harry Biedka. Helen was also predeceased by loving companion John J. Camerato formerly of Plainville. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Helen's life will be held when current state restrictions are lifted. The DuPont Funeral Home of Bristol is handling arrangements. Donations in Helen's name may be made to The Pines at Bristol Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation 61 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, Connecticut 06010. The family would like to recognize and thank the management and staff of The Pines for all their care and compassion afforded Helen these last eight years. To leave a condolence message for the family or to upload your favorite picture of Helen, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129
