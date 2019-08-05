Home

Helena Berlin, 76, of Newport News, VA passed peacefully on July 31, 2019. Daughter of the late Edward Berlin and Helen Renock Berlin, Helena was born and raised in New Britain, CT where she resided for many years before moving to Virginia. Helena was passionate about bringing people together over good food and enjoyed hosting dinner parties and holidays for her family and friends. A fierce fan of all sports, Helena especially loved her UConn Women's Basketball. A member of the Virginia Pony Breeders Association, Helena was affectionately known as "Pony Gram" and frequently volunteered at local horse shows. Helena is survived by her three children, Ellen-Marie Clines and husband William Clines Jr., Kristin Berlin and wife Linsey Sherard, and Kenneth Edward Berlin; grandchildren Dr. Stephanie Clines, Benjamin Eli Sherard and Jack Edward Sherard; sister Edwina Grande and husband Joe Grande; and dear friends Shirley and Josh. In honor of Helena's love of the shore a private memorial will be held among the family in Newport, RI.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2019
